Attorney of suspected serial killer wants his police statement thrown out

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Suspected serial killer Steven Alexander Hobbs was in court Wednesday, as his attorney argued to suppress his 2011 statement to police.
Hobbs, 51, is the longest-serving inmate in the Harris County jail. He has been behind bars since his arrest in 2011. During his hearing, his hair was longer and grayer. He was wearing a yellow jumpsuit, which signifies a high-security inmate.
"These are all allegations at this point," said defense attorney Mandy Miller. "We're going to see what they can prove at trial."
Hobbs is accused of killing Sarah Sanford and Patricia Pyatt, and he is a suspect in the murder of Wanda Trombley. He is also charged with two rapes, one kidnapping, and two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon. Investigators believe he used his job as an armed security guard to prey on sex workers in east Harris County between 2002 and 2011.
At the hearing, the court saw Hobbs in his uniform as the defense argued to suppress his 2011 videotaped statement to Pasadena police.
"He invokes his right to counsel," Miller said after the hearing.
She added that Hobbs asked for a lawyer after just two minutes in the interview room and believes the rest of the statement should be thrown out.
The state argued the actual attorney request came after Hobbs talked for more than an hour about how he liked to pick up women for sex.
"We don't believe he was clear at the beginning of the statement," countered prosecutor Jennifer Meriwether with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
District Court Judge Natalia Cornelio will rule over the next few weeks.
During the hearing, prosecutors revealed that Hobbs applied for a job with the Galena Park Police Department before his arrest and that several living victims will be on their witness list. Investigators said 10 women came forward after Hobbs' arrest.
Jury selection is scheduled for May 2, with opening statements and testimony to start soon after. New DNA testing, Hurricane Harvey and the pandemic delayed Hobbs' trial over the years.
"It's definitely been a long time and time for closure for all parties involved," added Meriwether.
If Hobbs is convicted, the state will not seek the death penalty.
