Investigation underway in shooting of pregnant woman in north Harris County

— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 26, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a pregnant woman in north Harris County.The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 21500 block of Donata Circle. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said a man has been detained in the incident.An investigation is still ongoing.At this time, details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.