woman shot

Investigation underway in shooting of pregnant woman in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a pregnant woman in north Harris County.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 21500 block of Donata Circle. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said a man has been detained in the incident.

An investigation is still ongoing.

At this time, details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
