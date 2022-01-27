Investigation underway in shooting of pregnant woman in north Harris County

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 21500 block of Donata Circle. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said a man has been detained in the incident.
An investigation is still ongoing.
At this time, details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
HAPPENING NOW- SHOOTING SCENE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 26, 2022
Heavy police presence in the 21500 block of Donata Circle.
Constable Deputies are working a shooting where a pregnant female was shot. EMS is on scene.
One male detained at this time.
Investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/x0xqmKoxP4
