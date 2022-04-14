Man shot outside fitness center in southwest Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to the parking lot of a fitness center located at 7355 S SH 6. One male was found shot. The victim has been taken by Lifeflight. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/pJryxa2bL7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 14, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening outside of a fitness center in southwest Harris County.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the fitness center in the 7300 block of south SH 6.The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. His condition is unknown.It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time.