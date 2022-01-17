man shot

Man hospitalized after being shot by possible family member in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been hospitalized after authorities said he was possibly shot by a family member in north Harris County.

The shooting happened Monday at about 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Cypress Station near the North Freeway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the man, who was shot by a possible family member, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. At this time, it's unclear what led to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

