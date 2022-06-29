Dad allegedly drove while drunk with 6-year-old daughter in car, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was detained over the weekend after authorities said he was caught driving while intoxicated with his 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle.On June 26, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies responded to the 2700 block of the North Sam Houston Tollway. Authorities said the driver, 56-year-old Carlos Lopez, showed multiple signs of intoxication during a traffic stop.Lopez was given a field sobriety test, which led to his arrest as it determined he was driving while intoxicated, according to a release.Authorities said Lopez's 6-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle at the time. Lopez is currently being held on a $5,000 bond at the Harris County jail.