Suspect wanted in shooting that killed 18-year-old after fight broke out in Spring, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured another person in Spring, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said they are searching for 18-year-old Jamyrion Williams, who is charged with murder for the shooting death of Messiah Brooks.

Brooks, 18, was killed on July 23 in a shooting in the 23700 block of Stanley Canyon Drive at Otto Road.

At about 4:45 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the scene, where they found a silver Honda parked in the roadway.

Brooks was found at the scene lying unresponsive, with two of his companions standing near the Honda, deputies said.

Authorities said that a few minutes later, deputies received another 911 call advising a second victim suffered a gunshot wound and was knocking on a neighbor's door, a short distance from the original shooting scene.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. The second victim was transported to the hospital.

According to deputies, the two witnesses said they drove to the scene to fight with a man that lived in the subdivision. When the fight ended, the suspect pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots into the Honda, striking both victims.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477)