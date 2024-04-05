Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of transgender woman on East Fwy in 2021, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for the 2021 shooting death of a 38-year-old transgender woman, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

James McNutt currently sits in Harris County Jail for his alleged role in Martina Caldera's killing, Gonzalez said on Thursday.

Caldera was shot on Dec. 6, 2021, at about 7 a.m. in the 15700 block of East Freeway at Sheldon Road. At the time, authorities had responded to some sort of a vehicle crash, but by the time deputies arrived, they found Caldera had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Despite the arrest, the reason behind Caldera's murder is still unknown.