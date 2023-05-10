A disturbance call led authorities to find multiple migrants being held against their will at a home in Harris County.

7 migrants found tied and held against their will in Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven migrants were found tied up in a northwest Harris County home as deputies were responding to a disturbance call, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, a neighbor in the 2700 block of Morgensten called about a possible burglary. When deputies arrived, they saw the suspects in an SUV speed away. Two others took off on foot, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office.

Inside the home, authorities found the migrants, who are from Guatemala, tied and being held against their will.

Authorities said the home appears to have been a stash house for a human smuggling operation. They said so-called "coyotes" were allegedly holding the migrants until their relatives or friends could pay for their release.

The migrants were found hungry and their feet badly bruised from the long journey.

An investigation continues into the case.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.