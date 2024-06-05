Harris County commissioners to pay $1.5M to Pct. 1 female deputies in sexual exploitation lawsuit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by former Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputies. The Harris County commissioners have agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle.

In the lawsuit, four women stated they were sexually exploited during sting operations.

ABC13 first reported this story in 2021. The four women sued Constable Alan Rosen, Assistant Chief Chris Gore, and Lt. Shane Rigdon, but Rosen was later dropped from the lawsuit.

The women said the alleged misconduct happened during operations meant to arrest sex trafficking suspects. But the lawsuit said those operations were actually parties where officers drank heavily, and the female deputies were fondled and kissed by their supervisory officer or told to give lap dances to other male deputies.

Rosen said in 2021 that an internal affairs investigation by his own office found no law or policy violations, and the women never submitted a formal complaint.

Eyewitness News is working on obtaining a comment from Rosen on the latest update.