Citizen finds human remains in wooded area near Katy Fwy in W. Harris County, sheriff says

An investigation is underway in west Harris County, where bones were found Tuesday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The discovery was made in a wooded area along the 18300 block of the Katy Freeway, near the West Campus hospitals. In a tweet, Gonzalez said a citizen came upon the bones.

He added that bones have been confirmed as human by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigators are headed to the scene.