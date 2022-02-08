Man shot to death during argument with family member in northeast Harris Co., authorities say

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting scene at the 5800 blk of Elberta. One adult male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Just prior to the shooting, the victim was said to be arguing with a relative. The relative has fled the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/HETqQxnEWP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 8, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed after an argument with a relative in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.At about 7 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of Elberta after reports of a shooting. At the scene, authorities said they found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.Investigators said the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, was shot and killed by a family member during an argument.Authorities said the suspect was found nearby after fleeing the scene and will be questioned.At this time, the identity of the suspect and victim have not been revealed.