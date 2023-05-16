1-year-old unintentionally shot by sibling in northeast Harris County home, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after authorities said the toddler was unintentionally shot by a preschool-aged sibling.
The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Sunshine Street in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a preschooler, about 4 years old, found an unsecured pistol at home and unintentionally shot the 1-year-old.
The child was taken to the hospital, but the wound does not appear life-threatening, Gonzalez said.
Investigators are headed to the scene to gather more information.
