1-year-old unintentionally shot by sibling in northeast Harris County home, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after authorities said the toddler was unintentionally shot by a preschool-aged sibling.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Sunshine Street in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a preschooler, about 4 years old, found an unsecured pistol at home and unintentionally shot the 1-year-old.

The child was taken to the hospital, but the wound does not appear life-threatening, Gonzalez said.

Investigators are headed to the scene to gather more information.

