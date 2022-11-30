Women accused of beating and withholding food from children, documents state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women are accused of beating their kids, withholding food, and calling them ungrateful and disobedient, according to records.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Lola Richards and Dominique Francis face charges of injury to a child with serious bodily injury. The alleged incident took place in December 2021.

A child told investigators with Child Protective Services that they ate at home once a week, according to charging documents. The child also added that they sometimes did not eat because they were told they ate too much at school.

Documents also state if the children said they were hungry, they were hit for being "ungrateful and disobedient," and had to bend their knees until they went to bed.

When children were looked at by doctors for their injuries, they were forced to say it was self-inflicted.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.