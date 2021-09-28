baby death

Man charged in connection with 7-month-old's death in NE Harris County

The suspect charged was arrested in Missouri and will be extradited to Harris County
Woman's boyfriend charged in death of 7-month-old, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost four months after a 7-month-old boy died from apparent trauma in northeast Harris County, the boyfriend of the infant's mother has been charged in the child's death.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Tuesday that Cortez Evans has been arrested in Missouri in connection with the June 13 death of Messiah Burger.

According to Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 5600 block of Aldine Bender where they were told the child was not breathing. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities learned Messiah had been in the care of his mom's boyfriend, Evans, Gonzalez said.

The 7-month-old was said to have suffered various internal injuries, including severe head trauma.
Authorities said they have charged Evans with injury to a child. Evans, who was arrested in Missouri, will be extradited back to Harris County.





This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

