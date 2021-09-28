Man charged in connection with 7-month-old's death in NE Harris County

On 6/13/21, @HCSOTexas units responded to 5619 Aldine Bender in reference to an infant not breathing. Messiah Burger, approximately 7 months, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. It was learned the infant had been in the care of Cortez Evans, the boyfriend of the infant’s pic.twitter.com/c8SbhsfSoh — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2021

mother. The infant suffered numerous internal injuries, including severe head trauma. Evans was charged with Injury to a Child. Today, with assistance of @USMarshalsHQ, Evans was arrested in Missouri. He will be extradited back to Harris County #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost four months after a 7-month-old boy died from apparent trauma in northeast Harris County, the boyfriend of the infant's mother has been charged in the child's death.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Tuesday that Cortez Evans has been arrested in Missouri in connection with the June 13 death of Messiah Burger.According to Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 5600 block of Aldine Bender where they were told the child was not breathing. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Authorities learned Messiah had been in the care of his mom's boyfriend, Evans, Gonzalez said.The 7-month-old was said to have suffered various internal injuries, including severe head trauma.Authorities said they have charged Evans with injury to a child. Evans, who was arrested in Missouri, will be extradited back to Harris County.