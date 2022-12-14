Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is searching for a man whom they said shot at customers at a gas station after a woman would not talk with him.

On Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office violent crimes unit shared photos of a suspect they said is accused of a shooting.

The incident happened at about 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 23 at a 7-Eleven gas station in the 700 block of Rankin Road.

Authorities said the suspect tried striking up a conversation with a woman at the gas station, but she was not engaging in his attempts. At that point, the man reportedly became visibly upset, and an argument ensued.

That's when the suspect left the store, went to a white vehicle outside, and reportedly grabbed a pistol. He went back into the store and fired several shots.

While the people inside the store were not injured, authorities said they're still searching for the suspect.