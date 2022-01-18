Deputies shoot person of interest in deadly Cracker Barrel shooting, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been hospitalized following a deputy-involved shooting in northeast Harris County, authorities said on Monday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators were in the 17700 block of W. Lake Houston Parkway attempting to arrest a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a Cracker Barrel manager. Gonzalez added that the man has two, unrelated felony warrants.

During the arrest attempt, deputies fired their weapons, striking the man. Gonzalez said the suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

Gonzalez said the man shot is a person of interest in the shooting death of 59-year-old Robin Baucom to death as she tried to help an employee during an attempted robbery.

The robbery happened Saturday morning. Deputies said Baucom was at work before the restaurant opened. Another employee, waiting to be let in around 6:15 a.m., was approached by two men in a Dodge Charger. According to deputies, the man in the passenger seat got of the car and tried to steal the employee's purse.

Baucom came to the employee's rescue and let her in while pushing back on the door to stop the man who was forcing himself inside. That's when the suspect took out a gun and shot Baucom, who later died at the hospital, deputies said.





