Time running out for Harris County COVID vaccine incentive program

Harris County extending its COVID vaccine incentive program

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- There's still time.

Harris County's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program is scheduled to end Sept. 30.

The program is an effort to help bring down the number of COVID cases as the surge has impacted hospitals.

Those who are eligible to get the COVID vaccine can visit any provider across the county and get their first dose to receive a $100 cash card.

Here's how the program works:

If you live in Harris County, you can get your COVID vaccine anywhere in the county with any health care provider, such as a doctor or a pharmacy.

Once you've received your dose, visit the Harris County website to submit a claim. You'll be asked to provide basic information such as your name, email, phone number and the health care provider who administered your dose.

You'll then be eligible to receive a $100 cash card or a virtual cash card.

The process can take up to 10 days before you get your money.

After the launch of the incentive program, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the county saw a major boost in vaccination rates.

SEE ALSO: City of Houston approves own vaccination program to give up to $150 per person

The end of the program nears as the county's active case load dipped below 50,000.

