Harris Co. Judge lowers COVID threat level from 'orange' to 'yellow' ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Hidalgo said Friday that the county has been moved from "significant" aka "orange", to "moderate" aka "yellow."
According to county health officials, the move comes as a variety of indicators continue to demonstrate significant progress in reducing the threat of COVID-19 and the availability, administration, and efficacy of vaccines for eligible age groups.
"This is an important and encouraging, but still fragile, milestone in our fight against COVID-19," said Hidalgo. "Our community is doing what it needs to do to move the needle in the right direction, but the threat of stalling or moving backwards remains very real. As we move into Memorial Day weekend, I urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated to take action to protect themselves against this still deadly virus and to avoid gatherings with other unvaccinated individuals. Just as importantly, if you have gotten vaccinated, remind your friends and family to get the vaccine."
This is an amazing milestone in our fight against #COVID19. THANK YOU to all getting the vaccine. But the threat of moving backwards is real. Memorial Day weekend, if you’re not vaccinated, this is not the time to go to gatherings and spread the virus. Instead, get the vaccine! https://t.co/Fy0nMfc6pG— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 28, 2021
According to ReadyHarris.org, "moderate" threat means residents should "stay vigilant unless fully vaccinated."
This means there is a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19 in the county, demonstrating a further reduction in transmission of the virus and local healthcare systems well within capacity, according to the website.
According to county health officials, unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
However, fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
The video above is from a previous report.
RELATED: Some county leaders question why Harris County remains at highest COVID threat level