Harris Co. Judge facing rising COVID-19 cases before Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to offer remarks and possible restrictions in the county Tuesday in the midst of rising coronavirus cases in the state.
Hidalgo is slated to give her remarks during a briefing at 3:30 p.m.
The county's top executives is also facing a transition at the top of Harris County Public Health. Dr. Umair Shah is departing as executive director for a role in Washington state.
Shah is expected to speak at Hidalgo's briefing.
