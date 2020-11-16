Mayor Turner addressing rising COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the United States surpassing 11 million COVID-19 cases, with about 1 million of those in the state of Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner continues to put Houston into defensive mode against the spreading virus.On Monday, the mayor is slated to hold a coronavirus update from city hall, which is something he's sparingly done lately.Turner, though, indicated he would hold these events whenever something of dire importance took place regarding the virus.Over the weekend, the city surpassed 90,000 coronavirus cases, including nearly 1,400 deaths.In addition, the latest reporting showed that people between 20 and 39 years have been impacted the most by COVID-19.Turner's remarks on Monday come a week and a half out from Thanksgiving. In recent days, both local and federal level recommendations have emerged on the best ways to hold festivities in the midst of the pandemic.