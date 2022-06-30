marriage

Harris County Clerk's Office issues one-millionth marriage license

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With more and more people in Harris County getting hitched, one couple marked a milestone for the clerk's office in June, when it issued its millionth marriage license.

According to the county, June is a popular month for weddings.

"On average, our office issues about 2,500 marriage licenses each month," said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. "Some couples even opt to get married on the same day, which involves finding a Judge that will waive the 72-hour waiting period."

The one-millionth marriage license was issued on June 22, to Mr. and Mrs. Marcelo Pestana, who were married that same day.

In 2019, HCCO issued nearly 32,000 marriage licenses; however, that number dropped by half in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, according to the county clerk's office. But in 2021, the clerk's office saw an increase in marriage licenses to more than 28,000 after vaccine rollouts and restrictions were lifted. And this year, the office has issued more than 151,000 marriage licenses.
