Houston man charged with bigamy after wife finds out about 2nd wedding through Facebook: Records

A 53-year-old man is charged with bigamy after court records show police found two marriage licenses for him but not a divorce decree.

A 53-year-old man is charged with bigamy after court records show police found two marriage licenses for him but not a divorce decree.

A 53-year-old man is charged with bigamy after court records show police found two marriage licenses for him but not a divorce decree.

A 53-year-old man is charged with bigamy after court records show police found two marriage licenses for him but not a divorce decree.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman told ABC13 that she found out through social media that her husband was getting re-married while he was still married to her.

Marcus Andra Shorten, 53, is charged with bigamy, but he has not been arrested.

According to court records, Houston police found two marriage licenses but not a divorce decree.

"You can't go around lying and misleading individuals at your self-satisfaction," Tammie, who married Shorten in 2012 and requested that ABC13 use only her first name, said.

She said the couple separated in 2019, but they never divorced because he didn't want his family to think he was a "failure." Tammie was his third wife.

Then, last December, Tammie said she was blindsided by word of a new wedding registry, and she let him know.

"I told him, 'Before you let the whole world know what you're doing, make sure your business is right,'" Tammie said.

According to the registry, Shorten and his latest wife still got married in January. ABC13 found that marriage license, too.

Over the phone on Wednesday, Shorten denied being married to anyone and said he was unaware of the charge.

"It's not like you don't know what a divorce is because you've been married several times before," Tammie said.

According to lawyers, the charge of bigamy is rare. It's a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.