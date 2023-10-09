The two-minute chase ended when the suspect crashed into two other vehicles in an intersection, deputies said. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect crashes into 2 vehicles at end of brief N. Harris Co. chase, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A brief chase ended in a crash into two innocent drivers on the I-45 North Freeway feeder road in north Harris County on Monday, according to deputies.

SkyEye flew over the crash scene on the I-45 feeder road at West Mount Houston. Video shows the suspect's truck crashed at the intersection.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the initial call came in at 11:24 a.m. after a deputy initiated a traffic stop at 9398 North Freeway.

The 25-year-old suspect reportedly refused to stop, sparking the chase.

Deputies said the chase only lasted about two minutes before the suspect crashed into two other vehicles. The suspect was taken into custody.

A woman who suffered a non-life-threatening injury was transported to the hospital, HCSO said.

It's unclear why deputies tried to stop the suspect in the first place.