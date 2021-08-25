car crash

1 person hospitalized after crash believed to have stemmed from racing, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver suspected of racing slams into pole in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been hospitalized after a crash that authorities believe was caused by racing in north Harris County.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at Aldine Mail Route and Airline Drive.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it's believed two cars were racing when one of them hit a pole.

One person was flown to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Shortly after the crash, another driver who may have been involved showed up at the scene and was detained, Gonzalez said.

It's unknown at this time if anyone will be charged.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashstreet racingharris county sheriffs officecrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
Woman killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash on W. Gulf Bank
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
Family honors 20-year-old killed by drunk driver in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News