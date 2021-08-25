1 person hospitalized after crash believed to have stemmed from racing, sheriff says

The driver of the second vehicle has returned to the scene and is currently detained. https://t.co/89pc10bw9w — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 25, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been hospitalized after a crash that authorities believe was caused by racing in north Harris County.At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at Aldine Mail Route and Airline Drive.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it's believed two cars were racing when one of them hit a pole.One person was flown to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.Shortly after the crash, another driver who may have been involved showed up at the scene and was detained, Gonzalez said.It's unknown at this time if anyone will be charged.