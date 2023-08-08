Harris County joins multicounty burn bans due to extreme heat, dry conditions

Shortly after a 215-acre wildfire burned in San Jacinto County, officials are alerting the public that southeast Texas could potentially see more of them as hot, dry conditions continue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County leaders approved a burn ban for the area at Tuesday's commissioners' court hearing. The summer's scorching weather led to the Harris County Fire Marshal to suggest a ban in an effort to avoid wildfires.

That means no outdoor burning is allowed, outside of some exceptions, in unincorporated Harris County.

Violators could face fines of up to $500 per each occurrence and may face additional penalties if the burning violates state air quality regulations or causes injuries or property damage.

Officials said that non-commercial cooking, such as barbecues and backyard cookouts, is still OK.

Full list of exceptions:

Enclosure that contains all flames and/or sparks

Outdoor burning activities authorized by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Approved ceremonial fires

Non-commercial cooking

Welding and other "hot work" performed in accordance with county fire code requirement

County officials said the burn ban will be in effect for 90 days or until The Texas Forest Service determines that Harris County is no longer experiencing a drought.

Galveston, Waller, Chambers, and Liberty counties are also among the 168 Texas counties, 68%, that have already implemented a burn ban as Texas faces back-to-back triple-digit temperatures this year.

Here are a few effective actions and precautions that the county fire marshal advise you to take:

The county fire marshal advises residents: not to burn on "red flag" or windy days; Liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, tanks should be far enough away from buildings for valves to be shut off in case of fire; keep the area around the tank clear of flammable vegetation; store gasoline in an approved safety can away from occupied buildings; Keep all combustibles such as firewood, wooden picnic tables, boats, and stacked lumber away from structures; clear roof surfaces and gutters regularly to avoid the build-up of flammable materials such as leaves and other debris; remove branches from trees to a height of 15 feet or more.

Officials say if you're in a rural area, clear a fuel break of at least three times the fuel length around all structures.

It's also good to have fire tools handy such as a ladder long enough to reach your roof, a shovel, a rake, and a bucket or two for water.

The fire marshal also suggests that homeowners to place connected garden hoses on all sides of their homes for emergencies.

Eyewitness News is also awaiting Fort Bend County's word of whether a burn ban will be enacted. A commissioners' court meeting got underway Tuesday afternoon that is expected to include that decision.