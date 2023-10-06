Man gets 12-year sentence for holding victim at gunpoint, seeking ransom in Harris County

Hubert Hurtado was arrested after holding two men at gunpoint and demanding money from their families in 2022. Now, he'll spend 12 years in jail.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a kidnapping in Harris County, according to officials.

Hubert Hurtado was arrested and charged after holding two men at gunpoint and demanding money from their families in 2022.

At the time, police said Hurtado took the men to separate locations and took pictures of himself holding the victims at gunpoint. Those photos were then sent to the family for ransoms.

Court documents state one of the victims was rescued by an officer during a traffic stop. It's still unclear how the second victim got away.

While Hurtado was originally charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering, his conviction in one of the kidnappings led to the two other charges being dismissed.