halloween

Texas man builds robot, candy-shooting cannon to deliver Halloween treats at a distance

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas man is going to great lengths to save Halloween for the kids in his Austin neighborhood.

Luke Keyes is taking the spooky holiday to the next level with the creation of a candy-shooting cannon and a robot named Artie that hands out candy.

"Right now we probably don't want humans to hand-deliver candy, so why don't we use a robot for it?" said Keyes during an interview with ABC-affiliate KVUE-TV.

Keyes says he actually started building Artie nearly a decade ago, not knowing that it would be the key to delivering a safer Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keyes is going all out!

He also came came up with a candy cannon that shoots treats into the air.

He calls it the "air cannon". Keyes tweeted a demonstration.

"Social distance trick-or-treating take 1," said Keyes in the video demo as he loaded up the cannon with candy.

The video ends with a kid catching the candy and running off.

"I love trick-or-treating," Keyes told KVUE. "To me, I like trick-or-treating a little more than Christmas because at Christmas you give gifts to your friends and family; Halloween, you give gifts to everybody."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrobotsholidayhalloweenbuzzworthytexastrick or treatu.s. & worldinventioncovid 19 pandemiccandy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
Taylor Schilling battles mental demons in 'Monsterland'
Pasadena fun shop closing its doors for good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Not guilty verdict for Arkema over fire in wake of Harvey
HPD officer injured in 2018 golf cart accident dies
Electricity Relief Program ends for nearly 600,000 Texans
29-year-old woman reported missing in west Houston
ABC13 Morning News, Oct. 1, 2020
HUZZAH! Texas Renaissance Festival to open with changes
US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid
Show More
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
Cruise ship sailing ban extended through end of October
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in 10 years has a winner
2 more fronts on the way to Houston
HPD seeking suspect they say tried to bite store employee
More TOP STORIES News