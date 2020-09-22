Community & Events

CDC Halloween guidelines discourage trick-or-treating during COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020.

The new holiday guidance appeared on the CDC website Monday night.

America's health protection agency said "many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses."

High-risk Halloween activities, according to the CDC include the following:

  • Door-to-door trick-or-treating
  • Trunk-or-treat events with treats handed out to large groups from trunks of cars
  • Indoor costume parties
  • Indoor haunted houses
  • Hayrides/tractor rides with people who are not in your household
  • Going to a fall festival outside your community


But that doesn't mean Halloween is canceled. You and your family can still participate in plenty of festive activities.

Below are some of the low-risk Halloween activities mentioned by the CDC:

  • Carving/decorating pumpkins with your family
  • Carving/decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors/friends
  • Decorating your home for the season
  • Halloween scavenger hunt where children find Halloween-themed things while walking outdoors from house-to-house
  • Halloween movie night with your family
  • Halloween scavenger hunt style trick-or-treat search, where your household searches around you home for treats


For more holiday suggestions, including medium-risk Halloween activities and risk evaluations for traditional Día de los Muertos celebrations, click here.

The CDC maintains that it's vitally important for all Americans to enjoy the season responsibly. The agency also said its guidelines do not replace or superseded any local or state mandates.

COVID-19 is responsible for nearly 200,000 deaths since the virus arrived in the USA in March. While top scientists are working on effective treatments and vaccines, the best way to keep you and your family safe is to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands.

WATCH: Health experts discuss possible schedule for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
EMBED More News Videos

When a vaccine for COVID-19 gets approval in the United States, it will still take time to inoculate everybody in America.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscdchalloweenholidaycoronavirustrick or treat
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta makes landfall, Flash Flood Warnings until 8:30 AM
Families stranded as flood waters rise near Southwest Freeway
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Houston-area school closings and delays
Drivers abandon vehicles in high water on SH-288
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Man hit by car while helping family member stuck in mud
Show More
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Heavy waves lash seawall at Port O'Connor as Beta makes landfall
Whoa! Kemah Boardwalk pounded by storm surge
Harris Co. Judge urges people to 'not sleep' on Beta's threats
Dad and daughter make rough escape from Bolivar
More TOP STORIES News