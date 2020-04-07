Halliburton laying off at least 600 employees in Texas and Oklahoma

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Halliburton announced at least 600 employees will be laid off in Texas and Oklahoma.At least 350 jobs will be cut in Oklahoma, according to a filing with the Oklahoma Workforce Development Office.In Texas, the state was notified that cuts will affect a total of 275 employees at two locations.In a statement released on Monday, the company said it's "making reductions" at the Duncan field camps as it continues to adjust its workforce."Unfortunately, Halliburton is making reductions at our Duncan field camp in Oklahoma and locations in Texas as we adjust our workforce to reduced customer activity," read the statement. "This was a difficult decision, but is a necessary action as we work to successfully adapt to challenging market conditions."Earlier this month, Halliburton issued a compulsory furlough to 3,500 employees at its North Belt facility in Houston.