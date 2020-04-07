Business

Halliburton laying off at least 600 employees in Texas and Oklahoma

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Halliburton announced at least 600 employees will be laid off in Texas and Oklahoma.

At least 350 jobs will be cut in Oklahoma, according to a filing with the Oklahoma Workforce Development Office.

In Texas, the state was notified that cuts will affect a total of 275 employees at two locations.

In a statement released on Monday, the company said it's "making reductions" at the Duncan field camps as it continues to adjust its workforce.


"Unfortunately, Halliburton is making reductions at our Duncan field camp in Oklahoma and locations in Texas as we adjust our workforce to reduced customer activity," read the statement. "This was a difficult decision, but is a necessary action as we work to successfully adapt to challenging market conditions."

Earlier this month, Halliburton issued a compulsory furlough to 3,500 employees at its North Belt facility in Houston.

READ MORE: 3,500 Halliburton employees in Houston furloughed due to difficult oil market

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonfurloughsoilnatural gascareers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News