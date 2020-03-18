Business

3,500 Halliburton employees in Houston furloughed due to difficult oil market

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Halliburton announced it is issuing a compulsory furlough to 3,500 employees at its North Belt facility in Houston.

Beginning March 23, employees on the mandatory leave of absence will work one-week on, one-week off for up to 60 days. Employees will be paid for the weeks that they are on, but will not be paid for the weeks they are off. Employee benefits and health insurance will remain in place.

This decision comes due to recent difficulties in the oil market.

Help could soon be on the way, though.

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus bill: President Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks,' Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

On Tuesday, the Trump administration said it wants to send checks to the public within two weeks to help people through the financial pain of the coronavirus crisis.

Congress still has to approve the plan.

It's not clear exactly how much money would be received, but Senator Mitt Romney has suggested $1,000.



Texas Health and Human Services is urging anyone who needs assistance to apply online.

MORE: Agencies offer help to those who lost their job amid coronavirus outbreak

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonfurloughsoilnatural gascareers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News