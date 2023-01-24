7 dead, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay in CA; suspect in custody

Sources tell ABC7 four people are dead and three critically injured after shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Northern California's Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to ABC7 News in the Bay Area.

At the first shooting incident at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, one person is dead and three are critically injured. All of the injured are en route to Stanford Medical Center, the source said.

At the second shooting incident at Concord Farms, three are dead, according to the source.

The suspect has been taken into custody, sheriff's officials said.

VIDEO: Watch moment police arrest suspect in deadly Half Moon Bay shootings

Zhao Chunli, 67, has been arrested for a shooting in Half Moon Bay, according to San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

A source tells ABC7 News the suspect worked at one of the mushroom farms, and all the victims were coworkers

The shooter acted alone. They say that as first responders got to the area, the shooter left for the second shooting location.

The incidents were reported near Highway 92 and at the Half Moon Bay city limits.

Google Earth map shows the first scene, which is reportedly at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road near Highway 1.

Locals tell us it is known to be a marijuana growing farm.

The second location is south of the downtown area. CAL FIRE says they are at 2125 Cabrillo Highway.

We are told that the Holy Family Children's Center has been on lockdown since about 3:20 p.m.

Officials there say authorities told them they are searching for a man in a red SUV.

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo released the following statement after the shootings in her congressional district in Half Moon Bay:

"I continue to monitor the unfolding tragedy that has taken place in Half Moon Bay. My gratitude to the San Mateo Sheriff's Office who took the suspect into custody and are working the two scenes of the murders. "Half Moon Bay is a beloved and tight-knit community, and we all stand with them and the families of the victims during this dark hour."