Shots fired at Spring H-E-B after man drops gun, unintentionally pulls trigger, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old man has been charged after deputies say he unintentionally pulled the trigger on his gun at an H-E-B in Montgomery County.

Thomas Sturm reportedly dropped his gun at the Texas-based grocery store located in the 3500 block of Rayford Road on June 15.

Investigators said when he went to pick up his gun, he accidentally pulled the trigger and discharged the firearm.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said two people sustained minor injuries.

One person was hurt from the debris caused by the gunshot, and the other person was wounded when reacting to the gunfire, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Sturm was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Law enforcement didn't specify which type of gun was discharged or if it was concealed before being dropped.