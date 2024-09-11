Police documents revealed they were called to the Red Lion Pub on Shepherd Drive four times before the suspect's Sept. 7 arrest.

Fired employee gets stuck in roof during break-in at iconic River Oaks restaurant, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said an accused burglar had to be rescued after trying to break into his previous place of employment.

On Saturday morning, officers said Jose Galvan, 43, tried to enter the Red Lion Pub through the roof but got stuck in a grease vent.

Police said employees arrived to find him dangling from the ceiling.

Police added that they had to call the fire department to free him. Officers booked Galvan into the Harris County Jail on a burglary charge.

According to police, the restaurant said Galvan was previously employed there, but management had fired him.

Police said they've responded to five break-ins at the business since July 2. The business told police they believe Galvan was involved in all of them.

Police said additional burglary charges may be coming against Galvan.

During a court appearance on Sunday, Galvan struggled to walk and had to be helped up by a bailiff.

The court set Galvan's bond at $15,000.

The photo above is of the business front of the Red Lion Pub on Shepherd Drive in Houston's River Oaks. Google, January 2021

