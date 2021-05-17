gun violence

Houston doctor teams up with CDC to research gun violence as public health issue

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gun violence being researched as public health issue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Back in 2018, Sir Romeo Milam was inside his Sunnyside apartment and watching TV with his grandmother when his entire life quickly changed.

"Well, I think Sir Romeo's case is what inspired me to look at firearm violence in the first place," said Dr. Bindi Naik-Mathuria.

A stray bullet from a gun fight outside managed to tear through the baseboard to the boy's home and his body, causing major damage to his spinal cord. He was just 4 years old at the time.

Dr. Mathuria, who is affiliated with both Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital, was one of several doctors who treated Sir Romeo, who came to them in very bad shape.

"He almost died multiple times," she said. "He needed 30 operations and was in the hospital for a year."

PREVIOUS REPORT: Sir Romeo Milam, now 5, out of hospital nearly 7 months after being hit by stray bullet during Houston gunfight
EMBED More News Videos

Community searching for answers nearly month after 4-year-old was shot in Sunnyside.



But Sir Romeo's story has taken a much different turn than most because, according to Dr. Mathuria, this child not only survived his injuries, but is now doing well and is considered a success story for kids impacted by gun violence.

According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, in 2018, 4,775 children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24 were victims of homicide, which is an average of 13 victims per day.

Because of the staggering number of victims of gun violence, Dr. Mathuria will be taking a deeper and closer look at the issue as part of a research grant funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the two year research project, more details will be gathered about instances of gun violence, including details from police reports and the medical examiner's office.

SEE ALSO: Family of Sir Romeo persistently attempts to change the law
EMBED More News Videos

Family of 4-year-old shot persistently attempts to change the law



The goal is to better understand where these shootings are happening, the circumstances and common risk factors, so that preventative measures can be developed and deployed.

"[Sir Romeo] was so inspiring, because a young, innocent child should not be getting shot like that while at home watching TV," Dr. Mathuria said.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Harris County district attorney says rising murder rate highlights urgent need for jury trials
EMBED More News Videos

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg tells ABC13 the sky high murder rate is highlighting an urgent need to restart jury trials.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncdcgun safetychild injuredgun violenceshootingresearchstudycenters for disease controlchild shotguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
Police investigating after person found shot at San Jacinto College
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News