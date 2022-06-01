school lockdown

Goose Creek Memorial HS placed on lockdown after student brought gun to campus

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A student was found with a gun at Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown and was apprehended upon arriving on campus, according to a message sent out to parents Wednesday morning.

The campus was placed on a brief lockdown and hold after a member of the Goose Creek CISD Police Department was present to assist with the situation. Additional units were also dispatched.

Goose Creek Memorial HS principal Kathryn Holland said in a letter that the student was removed from campus and the instructional day continued without interruption. The investigation is still ongoing.

"It is our duty to ensure our students and staff are safe on school premises at all times," the letter said. "We are grateful for the assistance of the Goose Creek CISD Police department and campus employees during this incident. We urge our students to make sound choices as it pertains to their education and their behavior in the district and always, if you see something, say something."

The video above is from our live 24/7 streaming channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownschool lockdownstudent arrestedgun safety
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Former Uvalde school teacher grieves for her mentor, students killed
Lockdown lifted at Houston ISD's Stephen F. Austin HS
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
TOP STORIES
Indicted Hidalgo staffer wants Ogg booted from criminal case
Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
FBI, Anti-Gang Task Force investigating at downtown bail bond office
Jury awards $70 million verdict to family of woman shot by neighbor
Rain chances creep up as a summer front approaches Thursday
New photos show suspect sought in deadly shooting of man at taco truck
Sex assault victim at park told deputies she tried running away
Show More
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
'We would've been gone:' Houston mom shares how she escaped fatal fire
Instagram will share local Amber Alerts to find missing children
Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting President Reagan
$1 billion project aims to widen and deepen Houston Ship Channel
More TOP STORIES News