New details shed light on how 2 teenage girls' alleged bomb plot against Memorial HS foiled

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 16-year-old girl arrested for threatening to put pipe bombs at Memorial High School was actually arrested at a different Spring Branch ISD campus on Tuesday.

That's among a large amount of new information ABC13 uncovered a day after the shocking arrests of two teenage girls first made national news.

According to Spring Branch ISD Police Chief Larry Baimbridge, the 16-year-old attended Memorial High School her freshman year, and is zoned to the school. This school year, she was attending Academy of Choice, an SBISD alternative high school that allows students to catch up on missed credits quickly.

Baimbridge says the two girls charged in the case, one from Willis High School and one at SBISD, actually met months ago while attending off-campus classes. He says they communicated via social media to plan the attack, and those communications were intercepted by the FBI, which contacted him Tuesday afternoon.

"I got the call around 2:45-ish Tuesday afternoon, and about 3:15 p.m. she was in custody," he said. "And so was another female."

"(Their plan) was to place pipe bombs in various locations throughout the school and utilize weapons to shoot classmates," the chief said. "They were pretty specific on some of the tactics. It was surprising some of the knowledge of police tactics."

The swift arrest of the two teenagers sent shockwaves through SBISD parent groups, but came as a relief to school board president Lisa Alpe, who says the task force between the FBI and local school districts worked exactly as intended.

"I'm extremely pleased with how quickly law enforcement handled this situation. We got the tip from the FBI, and the SBISD police did an amazing job," Alpe said. "We live in a different time, where unfortunately, we have these threats against schools, but I would take comfort in the fact that we prioritize safety and security number one. We have an excellent police force that is well-trained, and they handle these cases very seriously."

Investigators say they have not found any bomb-making materials, but the investigation is far from over. As of Thursday afternoon, no search warrants had been executed in the area. However, Baimbridge says the Spring Branch suspect confessed, and her mother is being cooperative.

"Obviously there's a deeper problem going on. I feel for the parents. I talked to the mom for some time. I see she has a sense of despair. What else can she do," he said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says it has no additional information to release. Because both girls are juveniles, we do not know how long they will remain in custody or when their next court date is scheduled.

