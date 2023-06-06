The woman told police she jumped out of the suspect's old model sedan after he demanded all her belongings. That's when the suspect allegedly shot her.

Woman jumps out of car to escape suspect who offered her a ride on Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was walking down the Gulf Freeway service road back in March when a man offered a ride, and according to police, he's wanted after shooting the woman as she jumped out in what turned into an attempted robbery.

Police say the attempted robbery happened in the early morning of March 18 in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway service road.

The woman told police a man in an older model white sedan with black headlights pulled up next to her and offered her a ride.

After getting into the front passenger seat, that's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded all her belongings. As the suspect continued down the road, the woman was shot as she opened the door to jump out, police said.

Surveillance video shared by the Houston Police Department shows the suspect's vehicle and a sketch of the man.

The suspect is described as a Black man with tattoos on his neck, last seen wearing an earring on his right ear.

If you know any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.