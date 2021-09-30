Traffic

Southbound lanes of Gulf Freeway shut down at Scarsdale due to jackknifed 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jackknifed 18-wheeler is blocking the outbound lanes of the I-45 South, and it could take a while before crews clear it.

The accident happened at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

All southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway are shut down at Scarsdale.

There's no word on how long the road will be blocked. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

Related topics:
traffichoustonfreewaytraffictraffic accident
