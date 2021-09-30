Southbound lanes of Gulf Freeway shut down at Scarsdale due to jackknifed 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jackknifed 18-wheeler is blocking the outbound lanes of the I-45 South, and it could take a while before crews clear it.The accident happened at about 11 a.m. Thursday.All southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway are shut down at Scarsdale.There's no word on how long the road will be blocked. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.