Man sprays mace at robbery victim outside SE Houston gym

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A morning gym routine was interrupted last month for a man as he was robbed of his gym bag, but not before the assailant opened a can of mace on him.
It happened on the morning of Aug. 11 in the parking lot of a fitness center in the 12300 block of the Gulf Freeway.
The victim got out of his vehicle and grabbed his gym bag from the passenger seat when a man approached him and asked how much the membership cost at the gym, according to Houston police.
That's when the attacker pointed mace at the victim and sprayed it into his eyes. Security video of the incident shows the victim try to get away as he dropped his bag in the parking lot.
The suspect grabbed the bag and got into a light colored four-door sedan along with another man and took off.
The first suspect is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. The other man involved is a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.
