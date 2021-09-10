crime stoppers

Man sprays mace at robbery victim outside SE Houston gym

EMBED <>More Videos

Camera captures robber macing victim outside SE Houston gym

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A morning gym routine was interrupted last month for a man as he was robbed of his gym bag, but not before the assailant opened a can of mace on him.

It happened on the morning of Aug. 11 in the parking lot of a fitness center in the 12300 block of the Gulf Freeway.

RELATED: $8,500 offered for tips on Brazoria County woman accused of hiring man to kill husband

The victim got out of his vehicle and grabbed his gym bag from the passenger seat when a man approached him and asked how much the membership cost at the gym, according to Houston police.

That's when the attacker pointed mace at the victim and sprayed it into his eyes. Security video of the incident shows the victim try to get away as he dropped his bag in the parking lot.

The suspect grabbed the bag and got into a light colored four-door sedan along with another man and took off.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. The other man involved is a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE ALSO: 3 men wanted in armed robbery of west Houston convenience store where customer was shot
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmacerobberycaught on videocrime stopperscaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
Video shows frightening moments Sugar Land mom gets robbed
Houston mom presumed dead still missing after 3 years
$8,500 offered for tips on woman accused of hiring man to kill husband
Man wanted for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail near Texas Capitol
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News