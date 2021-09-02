3 men wanted in armed robbery of west Houston convenience store where customer was shot

Around 4 a.m. on August 2, the three men entered the convenience store located in the 12700 block of Whittington, and one of them was armed with a handgun.
Surveillance video recently released by HPD shows one of the suspects demanding money from the cash registers.
That's when the suspects were seen forcing a store employee to the ground. They took the employee's belongings from his pockets, according to police.
Before running away from the store, the armed suspect fired his gun, shooting a customer in the leg. The three men fled in an unknown direction.
According to the store employee, the injured customer said he could not be there and quickly left the store.
Despite checking local hospitals, police have not identified the customer shot.
All three suspects are described as Black men, 18 to 20 years old. The first suspect has a thin build and was wearing a blue pullover. The second suspect was wearing a black shirt and black clothing. The third suspect is described as having a small build and was wearing black clothing.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.