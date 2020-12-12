1 dead after gunman shoots at family in NW Houston apartment parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday when a gunman opened fire on a family at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank near Veterans Memorial.

The family was gathered in the parking lot of the complex when someone drove up, got out of their vehicle and opened fire, according to Houston police.

One man was shot twice and later died at a hospital. Police interviewed family members and believe there's a chance the victim may have known the shooter.

There was no word on the shooter's description or the victim's identity.

The incident was one of at least four fatal shootings in the Houston area since 9 p.m. Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootinggun violencehomicideshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 fatal shootings in 12 hours across Houston
Southbound 59 closed at 288 split due to truck rollover
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
Foggy start on Saturday before rain returns Sunday
Amber Alert issued for north Texas 6-year-old
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Dec. 12
Show More
Sugar Land ballpark shines bright with 3 million lights for holidays
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine likely to be rare: UNC doctor
1 dead in Southwest Freeway shooting
Man shot to death after returning home from store
More TOP STORIES News