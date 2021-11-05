Greenpeace to pay $58K in restitution for 2019 Fred Hartman Bridge takeover

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The group Greenpeace is paying a big fine for its actions in the fossil fuel protest takeover of the Fred Hartman Bridge.It was back in September 2019 when protesters stopped traffic and rappelled off the bridge, closing the Port of Houston for about 24 hours.They dangled there for hours before authorities could get them to safety and make arrests.Today, prosecutors announced that Greenpeace will pay $58,450.92 in criminal restitution to five local police and fire departments as part of a plea agreement. The agencies compensated are the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Houston Fire Department, Baytown Fire Department, Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office and Texas Parks & Wildlife.The 25 people who took part in the protest also admitted guilt to the charge of obstructing a highway and paid fines, including the 11 people who rappelled and 14 people who helped them.According to the district attorney's office, none of the protesters were from Texas, and were instead from at least 13 different states and D.C.The group was protesting fossil fuels and meant to catch the attention of Democratic presidential candidates who were in town for the third Democratic debate ahead of the 2020 presidential election.