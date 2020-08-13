"COVID Can't Beat Love": The Great Wedding Giveaway

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- The wedding industry was moving at its normal pace earlier this year, but everything changed when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated in March."March, April, and May are the busiest days of a wedding vendor's life," said Alex Leon of Weddings Unlimited, a company that offers photography, DJ services, and more. "We had hundreds of bookings, and then everything came to a halt."The story was similar for Michael Vayner of PicMe Events, which provides photo and entertainment booths to weddings, parties, and more."We had our last event March 8th," said Vayner.The impact of the pandemic caused Leon and Vayner to come together to bring joy back to the lives of brides, grooms, and vendors in the industry."It breaks our heart," said Vayner. "We have to give back."The two created The Great Wedding Giveaway, which will provide one lucky couple with a full wedding experience."We want to give away a full wedding package," said Leon. "It includes everything."Participating vendors include The Pavilion at Vida Bela for the venue, Lily in June for floral services, Lighthouse Catering for food, Roar Over Texas for pyrotechnics, Darling Way for a pre-wedding party, and much more."One of the most exciting things is being able to work with these brides," said Mandi Quintana of Lily in June. "We're able to see them really pull of a beautiful day."All couples are eligible to participate in the raffle-style giveaway, starting on August 15, by signing up at COVIDWeddingGiveaway.com. The first entry is free, with some proceeds from subsequent entries going to first responders and frontline workers.The contest closes on September 15, and the winner will be announced on September 20."We say COVID can't beat love," says Leon. "And we stand behind that."