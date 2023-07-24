Birdy Grey is selling affordable bridesmaids dresses for under $100

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Bridesmaids' dresses have become a touchy subject over the years. It seems as though most bridesmaids' dresses come from the Victorian or Elizabethian era. Birdy Grey wants to change that. With a variety of styles and colors, their goal is to create beautiful dresses that bridal parties (and the bride) will actually love.

Not only do they have styles you may actually wear again, but they're affordable too. Their entire selection of bridesmaid dresses are all $99 and under, with a number of different fabrics, fits, and colors to match any theme. Each dress you pick is then shipped and delivered in 5-10 business days with free exchanges and easy returns.

They also give back by partnering with Princess Project, where you can donate your dress to teens in need for prom.

Click the link below to start picking fabrics and colors.

Birdy Grey

Image credit: Birdy Grey