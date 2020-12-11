Grandma continues to help 5-year-old through virtual learning

A few months ago, Melba Brooks took to social media to praise her mother and mother in-law for offering to lend a hand with her son, Aaron, and his new schooling regimen.
Due to COVID-19 restricting students from in-person learning, parents were forced to quickly develop plans on how they would educated their children from home.
Many were frantic and left without the resources and guidance they would normally have during a typical school year.
That's when Aaron's grandma, Najiyyah, decided she would buckle down and help him move onto the next grade.
Melba said her mother in-law has adapted very well and has even overcame the challenge of learning new technology.
She even said there was a day where Aaron's teacher couldn't lead class due to technological difficulties, and his grandma was able to instruct the kids for a day.
