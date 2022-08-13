'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting

Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who killed Dashawn Celestine? That's what Houston Police Department investigators and his family want to find out. One month ago, someone shot and killed Celestine outside a home on Houston's south side.

Investigators do not have a suspect or motive. The only information from HPD is that someone saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene after the shooting.

Dashawn Celestine's widow and his oldest son are now taking it upon themselves to ensure this case doesn't go unsolved.

"For him to be gone and taken from us is beyond imaginable," Melody Celestine, Dashawan's widow, said.

Dashawn Celestine was a husband, father, and grandfather. His family said he did not deserve to be shot and killed in the street. Two of his sons were at home on Sunset Ridge Lane on July 12. They heard the gunshots.

"It replays repeatedly," Taurean Celestine, the victim's older son, said. "I'm trying to be strong as possible for my siblings. It's been up and down. We are maintaining the best way we can. Just trying to all get through it together as a family."

The 47-year-old's widow said the questions surrounding his death keep them from closure. "Of course, not knowing who has done this or why they've done it has made it really hard for us."

The family is working with HPD investigators and posting Crime Stoppers flyers with the hope that someone who knows something will come forward.

"Just speak up. Just speak up. Whatever you saw, you heard, just speak up. That's all we ask for," said Taurean.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a suspect. Celestine's family has a message for them: "You have destroyed us. A piece of us is gone. We went from planning things to do for the summer and our anniversary, to me sitting and picking a casket, which is something I never thought I would do," Melody said.

They call his murder traumatic and confusing but said the memory of "a great guy" now inspires their fight for justice.

If anyone has helpful information, call 713-222-TIPS or visit Crime Stoppers online.

