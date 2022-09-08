Passenger shot and killed while driving along Grand Parkway in Spring area

The eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway have reopened after they were closed for several hours. Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The eastbound lanes of the SH-99 Grand Parkway near FM-2930 have reopened after they were closed for several hours for a deadly shooting investigation.

A passenger in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was shot to death, and the driver told deputies it happened while he was making a U-turn at Champions Forest Drive on the way home from fishing.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were interviewing the driver and searching the area for surveillance video.

The shooting happened somewhere along the main lanes of the Grand Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, HCSO said.

The driver told deputies someone in a dark-colored car sped by and fired a shot, striking the 23-year-old front seat passenger.

That's when the driver came to a stop and got out to flag down other drivers for help.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it's unclear if road rage sparked the shooting. They were looking for video of the incident in the area.

"It's a pretty dark stretch of highway out here. We don't have a lot of businesses," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "We will be back out here in the morning to see if we can recover any video."

