Driver asleep at wheel when big rig crashed and was sent dangling over Grand Parkway, report finds

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A November crash that closed down the Grand Parkway for hours in Spring happened after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel, according to a report.
The crash happened on the morning of Nov. 14 at the Grand Parkway and Birnham Woods. At the time, authorities said an 18-wheeler and a box truck collided, and while the box truck went off the roadway, the 18-wheeler was left partially hanging over the overpass.
Now, nearly one month after the crash, ABC13 learned more details about what led to the crash.
A report states the driver of the box truck said he fell asleep at the wheel, veered out of lane, causing an over-correction, and crashed into the 18-wheeler. The crash caused the 18-wheeler to crash with the overpass concrete wall and slide on the overpass like a skateboard, according to the report.
The scene took hours to clear but neither driver was injured in the incident.