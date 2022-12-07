Driver asleep at wheel when big rig crashed and was sent dangling over Grand Parkway, report finds

The Grand Parkway westbound was closed at Birnham Woods for several hours while crews work to clean up the wreckage.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A November crash that closed down the Grand Parkway for hours in Spring happened after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel, according to a report.

The crash happened on the morning of Nov. 14 at the Grand Parkway and Birnham Woods. At the time, authorities said an 18-wheeler and a box truck collided, and while the box truck went off the roadway, the 18-wheeler was left partially hanging over the overpass.

Now, nearly one month after the crash, ABC13 learned more details about what led to the crash.

A report states the driver of the box truck said he fell asleep at the wheel, veered out of lane, causing an over-correction, and crashed into the 18-wheeler. The crash caused the 18-wheeler to crash with the overpass concrete wall and slide on the overpass like a skateboard, according to the report.

The scene took hours to clear but neither driver was injured in the incident.