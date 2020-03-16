Coronavirus

All Harris County bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All bars and nightclubs in Harris County, including those in the county's unincorporated areas, have been ordered to shut down in order to maintain social distancing, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Monday.

The closure order is set to begin Tuesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. and will last for 15 days until further notice.

Hidalgo said all of the county's restaurants must only offer drive-thru and delivery services and must shut down any dining areas.

"Unless you need to go out, stay home and stay away from crowds," said Hidalgo.

"None of these decisions that we're having to make are easy decisions," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "They are simply not easy. Especially when you recognize that when you're making a decision, you're impacting people's livelihoods."

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said a hotline has been set up for people to report any sightings of overcrowding at bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

She also said citations carrying up to a $2,000 fine may be issued.

"We will be going out and working with the community. Our goal here is compliance," said Christensen. "We want to help educate the community. If we see a restaurant or a bar that's open, we're going to make sure they understand this order is in place."

Christensen said Harris County is working with surrounding counties on consistency plans.

With the number of confirmed cases in Texas exceeding 50, many residents are becoming fearful of being contaminated while in the public.
READ MORE: What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases

A spokesperson of Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Sunday saying Abbott is confident that cities will make the best decision for their communities. However, he believes closing bars and eateries would drive panic and complete societal breakdown.

Officials are encouraging many restaurants to close dining-areas and begin promoting take-out, delivery and to-go orders with hopes to limit public interactions.


The statement went on to say that more than 50% of food eaten by Texans come from restaurants. Remarks were also made concerning students who will be out of school for more than a week, fearing they wouldn't have a place to stop and get a meal.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonharris countynightclubbarcoronavirusfast food restaurantrestaurantswine bars
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News