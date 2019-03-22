Disasters & Accidents

ITC Deer Park: Lawyers hosting town hall for residents with questions about effects of facility's tank fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Town hall meeting on ITC fire this weekend

By
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews at the ITC Deer Park facility are working to empty the two million gallons of chemical inside a burned tank that leaked benzene.

The leak caused a shelter-in-place to be issued for the City of Deer Park, with Galena Park issuing its own order out of caution, after benzene was picked up on air monitors at the fire site and in the city limits Thursday.

Benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid that smells sweet and is highly flammable. Exposure can cause dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, unconsciousness, and death (at very high levels).

The chemical is also a natural part of crude oil, gasoline and cigarette smoke.

RELATED: What is benzene, the chemical detected at increased levels at the ITC facility in Deer Park?

Now officials are reinforcing the foam cap put on the damaged tank containing around 40,000 barrels of pygas, which has benzene in it.

The chemical will be moved to a secure tank.

Company officials say the foam cap put on the tank shifted, causing the benzene release Thursday.

Meanwhile, residents who have legal questions can attend a town hall meeting hosted by McMillan Law Firm. The meeting will be Saturday at 2 p.m. on 4621 Center Street in Deer Park.

One lawyer who spoke to ABC13 says he's seen warning signs of potential trouble overlooked in the past.

"None of this ever happens out of the blue. This could have been seen coming a mile away, and I guarantee you somebody inside the company knew, should have known this was going to happen," said lawyer Sean Tracey.

SEE ALSO: ITC has few answers for community after Deer Park tank fires

The Chemical Safety Board is in Deer Park to look into the cause of the fire and if anything happened internally that led to the fire.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsdeer parkchemicalsfirechemical plant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
No federal charges for Santa Fe High shooting suspect
Shooting suspects post video of 115MPH chase on Snapchat
ITC has few answers for community after Deer Park tank fire
Houston Weather: Sunshine, Ozone pollution watch Friday
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
Show More
The 60: Health help lines to call for questions on ITC tank fire
People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report
KFC's Chicken and Waffles are back for a limited time
Air quality forecast: What to expect for Friday
Investigation continues to find cause behind ITC facility fire
More TOP STORIES News