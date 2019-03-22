ITC Deer Park: Lawyers hosting town hall for residents with questions about effects of facility's tank fire

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews at the ITC Deer Park facility are working to empty the two million gallons of chemical inside a burned tank that leaked benzene.The leak caused a shelter-in-place to be issued for the City of Deer Park, with Galena Park issuing its own order out of caution, after benzene was picked up on air monitors at the fire site and in the city limits Thursday.Benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid that smells sweet and is highly flammable. Exposure can cause dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, unconsciousness, and death (at very high levels).The chemical is also a natural part of crude oil, gasoline and cigarette smoke.Now officials are reinforcing the foam cap put on the damaged tank containing around 40,000 barrels of pygas, which has benzene in it.The chemical will be moved to a secure tank.Company officials say the foam cap put on the tank shifted, causing the benzene release Thursday.Meanwhile, residents who have legal questions can attend a town hall meeting hosted by McMillan Law Firm. The meeting will be Saturday at 2 p.m. on 4621 Center Street in Deer Park.One lawyer who spoke to ABC13 says he's seen warning signs of potential trouble overlooked in the past."None of this ever happens out of the blue. This could have been seen coming a mile away, and I guarantee you somebody inside the company knew, should have known this was going to happen," said lawyer Sean Tracey.The Chemical Safety Board is in Deer Park to look into the cause of the fire and if anything happened internally that led to the fire.